About this product
Derived from hemp sourced from small organic farms, and then rigorously tested, our Delta-8 THC pre-filled cartridge is the best Δ8 on the market today. The high purity and refined quality of the cartridge offers a subtle cannabis flavor, with all the full plant benefits.
This pre-filled 1ml Live Resin Delta-8 Cartridge is ideal for micro-dose servings using any standard vape battery.
* No GMOs
* No Chemicals
* Single-Origin Terpenes
Available Strains:
Ancient Lime
Blueberry Muffin
Cookies
Critical Kush
Gorilla Glue
Forbidden Fruit
Jack Herer
OG Kush
Pineapple Express
Runtz
Wedding Cake
Zkz
