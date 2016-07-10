ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Humboldt Headband
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Humboldt Headband

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Indica

4.9 10 reviews

Humboldt Headband

Humboldt Headband

Humboldt Headband is Humboldt Seed’s version of the crowd-pleaser, Headband. Unlike the traditional sativa-dominant Headband, Humboldt breeds in Purple Panty Dropper for its weighty indica genetics, resulting in a euphoric 75% indica-dominant strain that relieves aches and pains. Expect a heady pressure that may resemble the sensation of wearing a headband. As its effects melt into the body, anticipate pleasurable physical relaxation with latent aphrodisiac effects.  

Strain spotlight

Reviews

10

Show all

Avatar for Michael9000
Member since 2016
This will be one of my favorites love this one when I'm alone after a long day at the gym and other activities. After one bong hit all my pain and stresses are taken away and leaves you floating🙌🏻. After I got my munchies , and I layer in my bed and turned on the tv to play video games and I was p...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Unbiddenn
Member since 2016
Berry or lime tasting, very laid back, get nothing done ...kind of high...good for aches and pains.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
RelaxedTingly
Avatar for onetwomany
Member since 2016
Nice flavors first hit true to the name. Wearing my headband. 😀
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedHappyHungrySleepy
Avatar for kevinllerena
Member since 2016
This strain is great !! I was high all night with a euphoric high and laughing non stop afterwords I slept like a baby !
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxedSleepy
more reviews
write a review

Find Humboldt Headband nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Humboldt Headband nearby.

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Humboldt Headband

Lineage

Strain
Humboldt Headband
Strain child
Humboldt Sour Diesel
child

Products with Humboldt Headband

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Humboldt Headband nearby.

Most popular in