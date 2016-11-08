About this product

'The Mother of all Cannabinoids' Cannabigerol, or CBG, is a very important component in the hemp plant. It's also considered very rare to find in a finished product, as most CBG is converted into other cannabinoids within the hemp plant before maturity.



This all natural, broad spectrum oil captures this rare cannabinoid and allows you take advantage of its full benefits.



Contains 1000mg CBG

100% Organic

No Detectable THC



Lab Tested | Made in USA



What Is CBG?

CBG is a non-psychoactive cannabinoid found in hemp plants. However, CBG plays a significant role in regards to dominant cannabinoids, such as THC and CBD.



CBG is known as a precursor cannabinoid because it is responsible for creating THC and CBD. As hemp flowers mature, they contain an abundance of cannabigerolic acid. From here, the CBGA acts as a precursor to THCA and CBDA, which are the inactive forms of THC and CBD.



As hemp flowers mature, more and more CBGA converts into THCA and CBDA. Once the hemp flowering cycle completes, the final product is nearly void of CBG. Because of this, CBG is viewed as a scarce cannabinoid.