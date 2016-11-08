Simply Crafted | Free Shipping
'The Mother of all Cannabinoids' Cannabigerol, or CBG, is a very important component in the hemp plant. It's also considered very rare to find in a finished product, as most CBG is converted into other cannabinoids within the hemp plant before maturity.
This all natural, broad spectrum oil captures this rare cannabinoid and allows you take advantage of its full benefits.
Contains 1000mg CBG
100% Organic
No Detectable THC
Lab Tested | Made in USA
What Is CBG?
CBG is a non-psychoactive cannabinoid found in hemp plants. However, CBG plays a significant role in regards to dominant cannabinoids, such as THC and CBD.
CBG is known as a precursor cannabinoid because it is responsible for creating THC and CBD. As hemp flowers mature, they contain an abundance of cannabigerolic acid. From here, the CBGA acts as a precursor to THCA and CBDA, which are the inactive forms of THC and CBD.
As hemp flowers mature, more and more CBGA converts into THCA and CBDA. Once the hemp flowering cycle completes, the final product is nearly void of CBG. Because of this, CBG is viewed as a scarce cannabinoid.
North American Indica effects
Reported by real people like you
9 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
77% of people report feeling relaxed
Focused
55% of people report feeling focused
Giggly
44% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
22% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
11% of people report feeling dizzy
Insomnia
44% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
44% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
