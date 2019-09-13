About this product
Every Single Origin Cartridge is filled to the brim with 1 gram of masterly crafted cannabis distillate. We use nothing but 100% cannabis terpenes & carefully select the best local flower to go into our distillate. This top-quality distillate requires high-end hardware; each cartridge features a ceramic cup core allowing for precise distillate heating, so you get the perfect consistency & strain flavor with every hit. Four internal portholes allow for continuous distillate flow into the heated core resulting in a super smooth product intake & uniform heating. These precise internal functions along with a stylized, comfortable, mouthpiece make for an elevated smoking experience. Every single product we produce is 100% Oregon made. Our strictly cannabis plant based philosophy, means everything we deliver to you is completely from our home turf…and we wouldn’t want it any other way.
About this strain
A cross between Hindu Kush and Purple Afghani, Purple Hindu Kush is almost pure indica and offers the kind of high one would expect from its lineage: deep relaxation along with pronounced pain relief. Featuring dense lavender flowers with bright orange pistils and a thick blanket of trichomes, as well as a pungent sour grape and citrus flavor, PHK will be sure to please indica lovers everywhere.
Purple Hindu Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
186 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
80% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
57% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
46% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
30% of people say it helps with insomnia
Anxiety
29% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Single Origin
For us, the perfect smoke sesh includes a great view, some close friends, & most importantly a fresh cartridge filled to the brim with 100% pure cannabis distillate right from our home state. With 7+ years of cannabis distilling experience, our mission is to bottle up that Oregon magic and deliver it to you with every Single Origin product we create.
Single Origin products are made with strictly 100% cannabis terpenes, so you can experience cannabis in it’s purest form. We’re passionate about the plant our products comes from, so we vow to never over-process, just expertly enhance what’s already there.
