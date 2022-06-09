1800 mg of all natural, non-GMO 100% U.S.A. grown hemp extract goes into making our Craft CBD with all natural Florida Orange Oil Extract. Contains 120 mg per 1 mL. Through our custom extraction process, we offer pure CBD and CBDV for it’s benefits. Contains non-detectable amounts of THC! A graduated dropper allows you to select your desired dose. With each 15 mL(.5 oz.) bottle having 1800 mg of CBD, Sir Hemp Extracts last approximately two times as long as other CBD products on the market. Can be taken under your tongue or added to your favorite beverage.



• 30 Servings per Bottle (60 mg per Serving – 0.5 mL)

• 1800 mg of All Natural CBD per Bottle (15 mL/.5 oz.)

• 3rd Party Lab Tested with QR code linking to test right on each bottle

• Tested a total of 3 times in the manufacturing process

• No pesticides, heavy metals, or solvents

• Contains only Certified Kosher & Halal MCT Oil

• Cap pictured not included in sales price and sold separately.