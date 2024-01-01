Animal Tree

by Six Labs
HybridTHC 23%CBD —
About this product

Swing from branch to branch through a grove of fiery pine and lemon with Animal Tree. Sour, astringent, biting lemon in the forefront, slight petrol and pine tones add even more spice and kick, before softer floral notes ground the profile. Limonene and pinene are the terpene showstoppers in the profile, but the hints of flora and gas keep you guessing; a sour and spicy lemon candy. The stone is as bright as the profile; sativa, cerebral, and enlivening - feel your mind take flight and soar through the canopy with Animal Tree.

About this strain

Animal Tree is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Lemon Tree and Animal Mints Bx1. This strain is a rare and THC dominant variety that may not be suitable for less experienced smokers. Animal Tree is 23% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Animal Tree effects include creative, uplifted, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Animal Tree when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, depression, and loss of appetite. Bred by Seed Junky Genetics, Animal Tree features flavors like citrus, diesel, and sour. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Animal Tree typically ranges from $50-$70 per 3.5g. Animal Tree buds are lime green with an above average trichome coverage and a decent amount of pistils that are a bit buried but make their way through the structure. This strain is a deeply relaxing and happy mood booster that may induce hunger and sleepiness. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Animal Tree, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

About this brand

Six Labs
Six Labs is where the science of cannabis and the art of cultivation comes together. At our cultivation lab in Chesaning, Michigan, we cultivate all our own cannabis with a complete focus on quality and precision, and passion for advanced research, development, and technology.

License(s)

  • MI, US: AU-G-C-000159
