Animal Tree



Swing from branch to branch through a grove of fiery pine and lemon with Animal Tree. Sour, astringent, biting lemon in the forefront, slight petrol and pine tones add even more spice and kick, before softer floral notes ground the profile. Limonene and pinene are the terpene showstoppers in the profile, but the hints of flora and gas keep you guessing; a sour and spicy lemon candy. The stone is as bright as the profile; sativa, cerebral, and enlivening - feel your mind take flight and soar through the canopy with Animal Tree.

