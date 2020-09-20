About this strain
Archive Seed Bank’s Designer OG celebrates original Kush genetics by crossing Hollywood Pure Kush and Face Off OG. Flavors include pungent piney notes, and it offers a relaxing, euphoric high, making Designer OG a must-try for any OG enthusiasts who want to get back to their roots.
Designer OG effects
Reported by real people like you
3 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
100% of people report feeling hungry
Sleepy
66% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
THC Strength
23% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
