Strawnana Quad $25.00| 1/4 OZ Delta-8 Hemp Top Shelf Flower | by Canna River
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
About this product
Description
What is sweet, fruity, and makes people feel peaceful? While many strains can fit that description, Canna River's Strawnana does it so well, we had to carry it. Great during the day but even better at night, this delicious Delta 8 Flower strain can make you feel chill when you need it most.
Specifications
15% - 17% Delta-8 and CBD
Farm Bill Compliant
Grown in the USA
Third-Party Tested
Analytical Documentation
Warning
This product is intended for adults 21 and over. Delta-8 may cause intoxication. Operating a motor vehicle or heavy machinery after using this product is not advised. This product may cause you to fail a THC drug test. You assume full responsibility for all parts related to your purchase and consumption.
Strawberry Banana effects
Reported by real people like you
418 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
52% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
47% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
39% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
21% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
17% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
15% of people say it helps with depression
