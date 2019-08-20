Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Stoned Ape Delta-8 & CBD Products - Free Shipping orders over $50

Stoned Ape Delta-8 & CBD Products - Free Shipping orders over $50

Strawnana Quad $25.00| 1/4 OZ Delta-8 Hemp Top Shelf Flower | by Canna River

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 21%CBD
Buy Here

About this product

Description
What is sweet, fruity, and makes people feel peaceful? While many strains can fit that description, Canna River's Strawnana does it so well, we had to carry it. Great during the day but even better at night, this delicious Delta 8 Flower strain can make you feel chill when you need it most.

Specifications
15% - 17% Delta-8 and CBD
Farm Bill Compliant
Grown in the USA
Third-Party Tested
Analytical Documentation

Warning
This product is intended for adults 21 and over. Delta-8 may cause intoxication. Operating a motor vehicle or heavy machinery after using this product is not advised. This product may cause you to fail a THC drug test. You assume full responsibility for all parts related to your purchase and consumption.

Strawberry Banana effects

Reported by real people like you
418 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
52% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
47% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
39% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
21% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
17% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
15% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!