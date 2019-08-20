About this product

Description

What is sweet, fruity, and makes people feel peaceful? While many strains can fit that description, Canna River's Strawnana does it so well, we had to carry it. Great during the day but even better at night, this delicious Delta 8 Flower strain can make you feel chill when you need it most.



Specifications

15% - 17% Delta-8 and CBD

Farm Bill Compliant

Grown in the USA

Third-Party Tested

Analytical Documentation



Warning

This product is intended for adults 21 and over. Delta-8 may cause intoxication. Operating a motor vehicle or heavy machinery after using this product is not advised. This product may cause you to fail a THC drug test. You assume full responsibility for all parts related to your purchase and consumption.

