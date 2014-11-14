Loading…
Logo for the brand Sol Flower

Sol Flower

Rug Burn OG Dab Dough 1g

HybridTHC 18%CBD

Rug Burn OG effects

Reported by real people like you
86 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
63% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
59% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
52% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
17% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
29% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
29% of people say it helps with anxiety
