Source Colorado is a leading wholesale cannabis consulting and distribution company created to assist both buyers and sellers of wholesale cannabis products. Being industry professionals ourselves and having experienced firsthand the hassles of the wholesale marketplace, we created Source with the aim of being the most professional and reliable wholesale cannabis consulting and distribution company in the business. Our consultants travel state-wide searching for Colorado’s finest cannabis cultivators, dispensaries, and MIPs. By carefully choosing which licensed facilities we will represent and signing contracts with our handpicked suppliers, we are able to secure better pricing and those savings get passed on the wholesale cannabis buyer. We are committed to meeting every client’s needs, no matter how remote their location or the size of their inventory. With headquarters in both Denver and Crested Butte, our fully-insured and MED-badged drivers can distribute product efficiently to anywhere in Colorado. To learn more about our wholesale services and to view a live inventory of wholesale cannabis products currently available, please click