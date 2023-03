Top Effect: Uplifting

Hybrid



Blunicorn is a hybrid that is pretty much balanced indica/sativa. It generally runs about 20% THC from a cross between Blue Sherbert and Unicorn Poop. Many have said this popular strain was their first experience with cannabis and it’s still one of their “go to” strains. This makes sense as our olfactory (smell) senses are our strongest and longest lasting and with a generally relaxed “up” feeling from Blunicorn. In other medically legal states, patients often speak about Blunicorn helping to deal with chronic pain, depression and anxiety. In House Genetics started this strain and it features flavors like mango and most say blueberries. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene which imparts a citrusy overtone and a slight pepper aftertaste.



Myrcene, Pinene, Limonene, Pinene, Beta-Caryophyllene

