Chonged - 1g Rainbow Sherbert Vape Disposable (57.2% THC, 24.2% CBD, 2.8% CBG)

by Southern Sky Brands
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
Experience a consistent, secure, and calming sensation with our precisely dosed THC Disposables. Savor the premium extracts and relish the distinct blend of high quality terpenes combined with minor cannabinoids such as CBC, CBG, CBN, and CBD. Celebrated for achieving the perfect harmony with a refreshing combo of lime, orange, vanilla, and raspberry, each puff elevates your senses into a world of creativity and tranquility. Renowned for inducing a balanced and euphoric mood, Rainbow Sherbert offers stress relief and a versatile vaping encounter, striking the ideal balance between mental clarity and gentle body relaxation.

Rainbow Sherbet is an evenly-balanced hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Champagne with Blackberry. Rainbow Sherbet is a notably tasty strain with hints of sugar and fruit. Smoking Rainbow Sherbet will have you feeling chilled out but focused enough to do something creative or inspiring. Smoking Rainbow Sherbet in large amounts will change this effect and turn your experience into a heavy-hitting euphoria. Medical marijuana patients choose Rainbow Sherbet for its pain relieving qualities.

Southern Sky Brands
Southern Sky Brands is a farm to patient focused medical cannabis company. We bring modern, state-of-the-art indoor cultivation methods to natural plant medicine. Our baseline standard is a medical grade approach to growth, cultivation and processing. We hold ourselves to the highest standards and procedures to produce high quality, consistent plant medicine for patients with debilitating conditions. We are proudly Mississippi made.

License(s)

  • MS, US: CULV000845
