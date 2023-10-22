Spiked Lemonade strain is a Sativa-dominant hybrid whose genetic backbone has been expertly chosen for high potency. With a rich terpene profile dominated by nerolidol and terpinolene, this weed has a citrus flavor with a touch of earthiness and pine aftertaste. The effect of this cannabis bud is strong at the beginning, later bringing you a sense of focus, concentration, and happiness. This makes this marijuana flower a great option for morning use. This strain is recommened to be smoked by veteran users.

read more