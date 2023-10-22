About this product
Spiked Lemonade
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
About this strain
Lemon Tree, also known as "Lemon Tree Kush," is a balanced hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Lemon Skunk with Sour Diesel. Lemon Tree features a robust flavor profile that tastes like fresh lemons with undertones of diesel. Lemon Tree provides happy, relaxing effects that can be euphoric. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with inflammation and chronic pain.
