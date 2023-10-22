Spiked Lemonade

by Southern Sky Brands
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
About this product

Spiked Lemonade strain is a Sativa-dominant hybrid whose genetic backbone has been expertly chosen for high potency. With a rich terpene profile dominated by nerolidol and terpinolene, this weed has a citrus flavor with a touch of earthiness and pine aftertaste. The effect of this cannabis bud is strong at the beginning, later bringing you a sense of focus, concentration, and happiness. This makes this marijuana flower a great option for morning use. This strain is recommened to be smoked by veteran users.

About this strain

Lemon Tree, also known as "Lemon Tree Kush," is a balanced hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Lemon Skunk with Sour Diesel. Lemon Tree features a robust flavor profile that tastes like fresh lemons with undertones of diesel. Lemon Tree provides happy, relaxing effects that can be euphoric. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with inflammation and chronic pain.

About this brand

Southern Sky Brands
Southern Sky Brands is a farm to patient focused medical cannabis company. We bring modern, state-of-the-art indoor cultivation methods to natural plant medicine. Our baseline standard is a medical grade approach to growth, cultivation and processing. We hold ourselves to the highest standards and procedures to produce high quality, consistent plant medicine for patients with debilitating conditions. We are proudly Mississippi made.

License(s)

  • MS, US: CULV000845
