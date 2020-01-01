 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
We specialize in helping applicants navigate their way through the legal process of applying for commercial marijuana licenses. We are one of, if not, the only consulting firms in West Michigan currently doing this. Sparrow Consulting, LL C provides both entrepreneurs and municipalities public affairs, business development, land management and use, and legal expertise to local governments, developer, and entrepreneurs interested in the recently enacted Michigan Medical Marijuana Facilities Licensening Act. Whether you are a local unit of government or a Medical Marijuana Facility, Sparrow Consulting can help you move your plan forward. When business and government come together for strong, safe effective solutions, that brings all residents much needed economic development, high paying jobs and local revenues to support local school districts, road improvements and much more.