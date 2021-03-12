Loading…
Logo for the brand Sticky Frog by Grow Op Farms

Sticky Frog by Grow Op Farms

Head Space Live Resin Terp Sugar 1g

Strain rating:
HybridTHC CBD

About this product

Terp Sugar is produced by washing glistening THCA crystals in an equal amount of terpenes, resulting in a sparkly sugar-like consistency. Easily scoop it up for a smooth dab, or load it into your favorite vaping device for a euphorically elevating experience. Our process preserves the plant's naturally-occurring full-spectrum terpenes, so each tasty terpene comes directly from premium Washington-grown cannabis.

Headspace effects

Reported by real people like you
22 people told us about effects:
Uplifted
22% of people report feeling uplifted
Tingly
13% of people report feeling tingly
Focused
13% of people report feeling focused
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Pain
9% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
4% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
4% of people say it helps with fatigue
