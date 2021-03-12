Sticky Frog by Grow Op Farms
Head Space Live Resin Terp Sugar 1g
HybridTHC —CBD —
About this product
Terp Sugar is produced by washing glistening THCA crystals in an equal amount of terpenes, resulting in a sparkly sugar-like consistency. Easily scoop it up for a smooth dab, or load it into your favorite vaping device for a euphorically elevating experience. Our process preserves the plant's naturally-occurring full-spectrum terpenes, so each tasty terpene comes directly from premium Washington-grown cannabis.
Uplifted
22% of people report feeling uplifted
Tingly
13% of people report feeling tingly
Focused
13% of people report feeling focused
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Pain
9% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
4% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
4% of people say it helps with fatigue
