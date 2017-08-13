Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Sticky Frog by Grow Op Farms

Sticky Frog by Grow Op Farms

Raspberry Skywalker Disposable Vape 1g

Strain rating:
HybridTHC CBD

About this product

1g of your favorite Sticky Frog distillate, now in a convenient, rechargeable disposable cartridge!

Skywalker Alien effects

Reported by real people like you
70 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
48% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
41% of people report feeling happy
Hungry
22% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
17% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
12% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!