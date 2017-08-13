Sticky Frog by Grow Op Farms
Raspberry Skywalker Panda Pod 0.5g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC —CBD —
About this product
The effortless pen-and-pod system for cannabis oil. Control temperature, flavor and potency and achieve session predictability. Experience the new Era of cannabis enjoyment. PAX Era pods combine our pure extracts with the precision heating, long battery life, and personalized session control that are hallmarks of the PAX experience. We formulate our pods with High Terpene Extracts and pure distillate high in THC, CBD, or blends, to offer a pod for your mood or desired effect.
Skywalker Alien effects
Reported by real people like you
70 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
48% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
41% of people report feeling happy
Hungry
22% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
17% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
12% of people say it helps with depression
