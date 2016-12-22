Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Sticky Frog by Grow Op Farms

Sticky Frog by Grow Op Farms

Sugar Mama Live Resin Cake Batter 1g

Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 15%CBD

About this product

Tiny THCA crystals thoroughly blended with liquid terpenes and whipped to a confection of perfection, Cake Batter looks nearly good enough to eat! Easily load it up for a smooth dab, or pack it into your favorite vaping device for a euphorically elevating experience. Our process preserves the plant's naturally-occurring full-spectrum terpenes, so each tasty terpene comes directly from premium Washington-grown cannabis.

Sugar Mama effects

Reported by real people like you
16 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
87% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
81% of people report feeling euphoric
Aroused
37% of people report feeling aroused
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
12% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
6% of people report feeling anxious
Depression
68% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
62% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
50% of people say it helps with insomnia
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!