Logo for the brand Sticky Frog by Grow Op Farms

Sticky Frog by Grow Op Farms

White Widow Live Resin CBD Sap

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 17%CBD

About this product

Many times when extracting CBD-dominant cannabis, the result is an aromatic, sticky product we call CBD Sap. CBD Sap is for people who are looking for the relaxation and relief associated with CBD, with less of the psychoactive nature consistent with THC-dominant products. CBD Sap helps to decompress from the stress of daily life without taking you mentally out of the game.

White Widow effects

Reported by real people like you
3,012 people told us about effects:
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
52% of people report feeling euphoric
Talkative
26% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
