Sticky Mantis
White Russian
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
White Russian effects
Reported by real people like you
382 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
52% of people report feeling euphoric
Energetic
33% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
31% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
10% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
41% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!