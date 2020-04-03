What are the strongest cannabis strains?

Looking for a weed strain that will challenge your tolerance or stand up to stubborn medical symptoms? Readers ask us all the time which strains are the most potent, and while that depends on a variety of factors from how it was grown to the quality of genetics, we’ve put together a list of strains that have a reputation for heavy-handed euphoria.

While THC is the main driver of potency in weed, it’s important to understand the role terpenes may play in enhancing and shaping the strain’s high. Terpenes like myrcene, caryophyllene, and limonene refer to aromatic compounds that lend cannabis its unique array of smells, and a cannabis strain rich in both terpenes and THC often delivers a more remarkable experience than a product that lacks chemical diversity.

The below cannabis strains are just a selection of popular powerhouses, but keep in mind that there are many more options and frontrunners out there. You can also filter for “potent strains” on Leafly dispensary menus to see if any of these recommendations are available near you. And remember the adage “start low, go slow” with these ones.

GSC

Primary terpenes: Caryophyllene, limonene, humulene

Average THC: 19%

GSC and the many Cookie-crosses descending from it have hauled their way up the ladder of fame over the last several years, and it isn’t hard to see why. Expect a crushing wave of blissful euphoria that enshrouds both mind and body with warm relaxation for hours.

Leafly user review:

“Incredible jelly foot. Very nice body pudding. Creativity mixed with amazing peaks of HD colors.” –herbknight

Kosher Kush

Primary terpenes: Myrcene, limonene, caryophyllene

Average THC: 20%

Kosher Kush first blessed the world with its presence in 2010 and has been nabbing Cannabis Cup awards ever since. Its genetic background may be a mystery, but this strain’s keepers at DNA Genetics have refined a champion. Wrapped in a thick blanket of crystalline resin, you’ll hardly need a closer look to see that this tranquilizing indica is not one for the novices.

Leafly user review:

“I can’t feel my face… or my arms, or my feet, or anything for that matter. It’s as though I’m a weightless entity with a somewhat foggy-consciousness, floating on the patio.” –ricegrain

Ghost OG

Primary terpenes: Myrcene, limonene, caryophyllene

Average THC: 20%

Hiding in a white cloak of crystal resin, Ghost OG is a strain that is bred for its high-octane euphoria. Said to be a cut off the original OG Kush, Ghost OG’s potency is toned by a symphony of terpenes that fuel this strain’s powerful THC engine. Find a comfy seat and prepare to be swept into a powerful, euphoric current perfect for relaxing.

Bruce Banner

Primary terpenes: Myrcene, limonene, caryophyllene

Average THC: 23%

Bruce Banner, appropriately named after the Hulk’s alter ego, is a heavy-duty hybrid with a staggering THC content. Rated the strongest strain in 2014 by High Times following its victory in the 2013 Denver Cannabis Cup, Bruce Banner has since carved itself quite the reputation. Powered by OG Kush and Strawberry Diesel genetics, Bruce Banner delivers a dizzying punch of euphoria that anchors your body in deep relaxation.

Sign up for more Leafly news Thank you for subscribing! By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.

Ghost Train Haze

Primary terpenes: Terpinolene, myrcene, limonene

Average THC: 18%

Bred by Rare Dankness Seeds, Ghost Train Haze has proven to be a lively and vigorous strain. Inheriting genetics from Ghost OG and Nevil’s Wreck, Ghost Train’s potency takes form in a jolt of euphoric energy that goes straight to the head, feeding focus and creativity.

Leafly user review:

“My initial response was yelling. It’s almost unreasonably potent. Smooth and citrusy too, but potent. Did I mention it was potent? It was potent. A next-level sativa. Made me feel like a marijuana n00b up until now. CAREFUL, it’s potent.” –thepiginzen

Chemdog

Primary terpenes: Caryophyllene, myrcene, limonene

Average THC: 19%

Chemdog is a classic strain whose unforgettable potency keeps a vice grip on its fan base. Ripe with the scent of acrid fuel, Chemdog delivers an unforgettable flavor profile alongside its invigorating euphoria, inviting creativity alongside firm stress relief.

Leafly user review:

“I feel like I’m in gravy and it’s a real good time.” –powwow31

Original Glue

Primary terpenes: Caryophyllene, limonene, myrcene

Average THC: 20%

Original Glue is named for the stickiness of its resinous buds, and this strain certainly lives up to its name. Multiple Cannabis Cup awards serve to back up the legends of Original Glue’s potency, but we doubt you’ll need the proof once you’re stuck to the couch in stupefied contentment.

The White

Primary terpenes: Caryophyllene, myrcene, limonene

Average THC: 21%

Named for the whiteout of crystal resin cloaking her buds, The White has become a godsend for breeders looking to improve the potency of their genetics. The White delivers a disorienting blizzard of euphoric delirium that commands relaxation.

Death Star

Primary terpenes: Caryophyllene, myrcene, limonene

Average THC: 19.5%

Using its great psychoactive forces, this Sensi Star and Sour Diesel hybrid known as Death Star commands you to chill out as it imposes powerfully euphoric and sedating effects.

Leafly user review:

“There’s no hiding the high with Death Star. We went Christmas tree shopping in the bitter cold. It took us about 45 minutes to pick out a tree…it ended up being the very first tree we saw. Then went to a bar and I confused a mirror for a window.” –hoobear

White Fire OG

Primary terpenes: Limonene, myrcene, caryophyllene

Average THC: 20.5%

Born from The White and Fire OG, White Fire OG (also known as WiFi OG) is a force not to be trifled with. Uplifting euphoria launches your mood into the clouds with an elevated feeling that will shake creativity and happiness wide awake.

This post was originally published on October 22, 2015. It was most recently updated on April 3, 2020.