STIIIZY

Sour Tangie - Premium THC POD 1G

Strain rating:
SativaTHC 18%CBD

About this product

SOUR TANGIE / SATIVA

· Taste: Citrus, Orange, Diesel
· Feeling: Uplifted, Energetic, Euphoric
· Description: A cross between Sour Diesel and Tangie. Sour Tangie provides an energetic and uplifting high. Great for daytime use.

Sour Tangie effects

Reported by real people like you
477 people told us about effects:
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
49% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
39% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
15% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
27% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
17% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!