STIIIZY
About this product
DO-SI-DOS / HYBRID
· Taste: Earthy, Sweet, Pungent
· Feeling: Relaxing, Happy, Euphoric
· Description: An indica-dominant hybrid between Girl Scout Cookies and Face Off OG. Do-Si-Dos has qualities similar to Girls Scout Cookies that offer a buzz that melts down the body.
· Taste: Earthy, Sweet, Pungent
· Feeling: Relaxing, Happy, Euphoric
· Description: An indica-dominant hybrid between Girl Scout Cookies and Face Off OG. Do-Si-Dos has qualities similar to Girls Scout Cookies that offer a buzz that melts down the body.
Do-Si-Dos effects
Reported by real people like you
651 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
58% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
36% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
36% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
13% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
21% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
18% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
15% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!