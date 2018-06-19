About this product
STRAWNANA / HYBRID
· Taste: Strawberry, Banana, Sweet
· Feeling: Relaxing, Euphoric, Sleepy
· Description: An indica-dominant hybrid strain born from parents Strawberry Bubblegum and Banana Kush. Strawnana provides a perfect balance of indica and sativa effects leaving you relaxed and focused.
About this strain
Strawberry Banana, also known as "Strawnana" for short, is an indica marijuana strain developed by DNA Genetics in collaboration with Serious Seeds. A genetic cross of Crockett’s Banana Kush and the “Strawberry” phenotype of Bubble Gum, Strawberry Banana inherited a sweet, fruity flavor, hence the name. Known for its heavy resin production and high-THC content, Strawberry Banana produces happy, peaceful effects that sharpen creativity and sensory awareness.
Strawberry Banana effects
Reported by real people like you
434 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
72% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
65% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
53% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
21% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
29% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
22% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
STIIIZY
We are STIIIZY, an innovative, award-winning, California-based cannabis brand. Founded in 2017 as a pioneering vape company, STIIIZY has evolved into so much more. Today, STIIIZY is fast becoming one of the world's most treasured cannabis brands with its class defining retail stores and amazing new cannabis products like LIIIT, STIIIZY's super-potent indoor flower, BIIIT, our delicious line of THC infused edibles, and most recent our hand-crafted EXTRACTS. Always innovating, always inspiring, always influencing. That's us. Let's take it to new heights.
Stay STIIIZY.
