STIIIZY’S hand-crafted solventless line of extracts starts with premium flower. We combine ice, water, and flower then gently agitate, separating the ripe trichomes. Once separated, the delicate trichomes are immediately frozen then dried. Then we sieve and sift, keeping everything cold throughout the process to ensure maximum quality and taste. At no point do we use any type of chemicals during our extraction process.



WHITE CHERRY GELATO



TASTE: Cherry, Sweet, Creamy

FEELING: Euphoric, Relaxed, Uplifted

DESCRIPTION: White Cherry Gelato combines rich cherry sweetness with creamy, dessert-like undertones, delivering a smooth and flavorful experience. Known for its balanced high, this strain offers an initial uplifting euphoria that melts into a deeply relaxing calm, making it ideal for unwinding without sedation. Perfect for relieving stress and enhancing mood, White Cherry Gelato is both flavorful and versatile, with effects that suit both daytime enjoyment and cozy evenings.

