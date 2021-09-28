Zkittlez Cake is a indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Zkittlez and Wedding Cake. Zkittlez Cake is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Zkittlez Cake effects include happy, relaxing, and creative. Medical marijuana patients often choose Zkittlez Cake when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, stress, and depression. Bred by Purple Caper Seeds, Zkittlez Cake features a sweet, orange aroma with hints of spicy herbs. The flavor profile is citrus and minty with a peppery aftertaste. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Zkittlez Cake, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.