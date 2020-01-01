Stone Edibles

We are an food company producing healthy Cannabis infused edibles. We are committed to our customers through use of high quality safe ingredients that promote relaxation and healing. We are a Toronto based company producing high quality medical marijuana bakery products. A few years ago, we were approached by a group of women who were going through a rough bout of chemo therapy treatment. They asked us to somehow infuse medical marijuana into edible baking products so they can eat their medicine instead of smoking it or taking prescription medications. We agreed to a trial and after many attempts we think we have found the best extraction method for medical marijuana. We found that coconut oil is one of the best fats to extract THC, CBD and other canabanoids, which are responsible for pain relief and a host of other benefits. By extracting in natural organic virgin coconut oil, we avoid CO2 or other chemical extractions which may be harmful to ones health.