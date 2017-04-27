Loading…
Logo for the brand Storm Cannabis Co.

Storm Cannabis Co.

Deadhead OG

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 20%CBD

Deadhead OG effects

Reported by real people like you
423 people told us about effects:
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
52% of people report feeling relaxed
Talkative
23% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
20% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
43% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
34% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
