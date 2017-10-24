Strainly
Ministry of Cannabis - Big Bud XXL seeds
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 16%CBD —
About this product
Ministry of Cannabis - Big Bud XXL seeds
Big Bud effects
Reported by real people like you
222 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
59% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
50% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
46% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
41% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
26% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
11% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
37% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
36% of people say it helps with insomnia
