Logo for the brand Sublime Canna

Sublime Canna

Mini-Fuzzies - Sativa

SativaTHC 18%CBD

About this product

When you’re in the market for a quick hit, but don’t want to smoke an entire joint, try Sublime Mini-Fuzzies. These potent pre-rolls start with premium flower – infused with wax - then rolled in kief. Each pack contains three “live” mini joints.

Super Silver Haze effects

Reported by real people like you
1,594 people told us about effects:
Happy
57% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
56% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
47% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
27% of people say it helps with depression
