About this product
100% pure, our oil contains only natural terpenes and is derived from Dutch greenhouse flower. Our super portable, L6 vape cartridge delivers a potent dose of euphoria and relaxation and is great for pain relief and appetite.
About this strain
Zeta Sage is a sativa-dominant hybrid that combines SAGE and OG Kush genetics. The flavors of Zeta Sage are a sweet, pungent mix of sharp diesel and blueberry that leave a lingering menthol aftertaste. Its uplifting rush of euphoric effects provides a heady buzz that relaxes the body without overpowering, making Zeta Sage a great choice for daytime activities.
Zeta Sage effects
Reported by real people like you
40 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
67% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
62% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
52% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
12% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
10% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
About this brand
Sunday Goods
We're here to make people feel good, with a cannabis experience that's just right for each person, each time. Enjoy all-natural, top-quality cannabis that produces specific effects through high-integrity growing. Visit our newly opened dispensary in Phoenix, Arizona