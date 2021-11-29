About this product
0.5g -2pack - Hybrid - Pre-roll -
THCa 25.6%
Total Terpenes 1.3%
"SunMed Growers is dedicated to providing the highest caliber of medical cannabis to patients across Maryland. We are committed to safe growing standards and pursuing creative ideas to increase our product quality at a lower cost to achieve affordable, professional-grade medicine."
About this strain
Rosetta Stone effects
Reported by real people like you
7 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Helps with
Relaxed
28% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
28% of people report feeling happy
Focused
28% of people report feeling focused
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Anorexia
14% of people say it helps with anorexia
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
SunMed Growers
Setting the Standard for Clean, Natural & Sustainable Medical Cannabis Cultivation.
Marrying science, passion and hard work to grow medicine from the sun, the company stands alone in Maryland’s cannabis industry as the only grower to utilize state-of-the-art “Dutch” style greenhouse practices. The resulting cultivation produces high-quality medical cannabis for a lower cost, with a reduced carbon footprint.
