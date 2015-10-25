About this product
Total Cannabinoids: 37.30%
Total Terpenes: 3.10%
“SunMed Labs is committed to providing the highest quality concentrates. We combine sun-grown flower with our cutting edge extraction technology to retain the natural profiles of each cultivar. Our mission is to leverage state of the art greenhouse cultivation with years of practiced cannabis lab experience to deliver the best possible medicine for Maryland patients. We take pride in our products, and we hope that you enjoy our work!”
Lemon Skunk, also known as "Lemon Skunk OG," is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain developed from two special Skunk phenotypes hand-picked by the breeder. This classic strain is known to produce energizing effects with a mellow high. In terms of flavor, Lemon Skunk is skunky with a pungent aroma and exceptionally zesty lemon undertones. Lemon Skunk effects are fast-hitting and provide instant feelings of buzzy energy that leave you feeling happy. If you're in a mental funk, consumers say this strain can help you get out of your rut. Lemon Skunk is 18% THC, making it a great strain choice for cannabis consumers of all levels. Myrcene is Lemon Skunk's dominant terpene. Medical marijuana patients often choose this strain to relieve symptoms associated with depression or stress. 1/8 ounce of Lemon Skunk costs anywhere from 25$-35$. According to growers, this strain produces a large yield with stunning orange and green-colored buds. Lemon Skunk was originally bred by DNA Genetics
