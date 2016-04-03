About this strain
NYC Diesel is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Mexican and Afghani landraces. This strain leans to the sativa side and provides strong cerebral effects that ease into a deep, full-body relaxation over time. A pungent lime and grapefruit aroma is the mark of a high quality batch, like those that won this strain five Cannabis Cup trophies in the early 2000s. NYC Diesel’s happy, talkative qualities make this hybrid a good choice for social activities and many anxiety-prone consumers praise it for its paranoia-free effects.
Sunna Ra Acres was founded in 2011 and was originally focused on sustainable food production. Although not certified organic the farm has always strived to grow harmoniously with the natural world. In 2014 the farm switched its focus from raw milk, heritage pork, free-range eggs, and culinary herbs to medicinal herbs. The farm currently cultivates medicinal herbs like hops, peppermint, spearmint, anise hyssop, catnip, echinacea, motherwort, meadowsweet, raspberry, and chamomile, as well as cannabis. Most of the 40 acre farm is left in its natural state and the following medicinal plants are wild crafted from the oak woodlands - plantain, Oregon grape root, wild rose hips, mullein, willow bark, St. John's wort, and yarrow.
Sunna Ra Acres is one of three companies in the Sun Breeze Inc family. Sun Breeze Inc was formed in 2014 to provide safe access to medicinal herbs grown in Southern Oregon - from seed to sale. In the summer of 2016 Sunna Ra Acres became licensed as an Oregon State marijuana producer. Proud to be in the top 40 of licensed farmers in Oregon to produce this wonderful healing herb!
