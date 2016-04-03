Loading…
NYC Diesel is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Mexican and Afghani landraces. This strain leans to the sativa side and provides strong cerebral effects that ease into a deep, full-body relaxation over time. A pungent lime and grapefruit aroma is the mark of a high quality batch, like those that won this strain five Cannabis Cup trophies in the early 2000s. NYC Diesel’s happy, talkative qualities make this hybrid a good choice for social activities and many anxiety-prone consumers praise it for its paranoia-free effects.

698 people told us about effects:
Happy
63% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
56% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
43% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
32% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
21% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
8% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
32% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
27% of people say it helps with depression
Sunna Ra Acres grows cannabis organically using sustainable farming practices. The farm features a variety of indica, sativa, and hybrid plants. Sunna Ra Acres produces Wild & Untamed prepackaged flower - high quality, machine-trimmed popcorn buds for a sustainable price, as well cannabis clones for the retail market. The farm also features the Ra Cannabis, Ra Hemp, and Ra Herbals brands, manufactured by Sun God Medicinals. These products feature organically grown cannabis-only and hemp-only products like tinctures and lotions. Recently launched is Ra Herbals, which is a line of organic, single herb tinctures.

Sunna Ra Acres was founded in 2011 and was originally focused on sustainable food production. Although not certified organic the farm has always strived to grow harmoniously with the natural world. In 2014 the farm switched its focus from raw milk, heritage pork, free-range eggs, and culinary herbs to medicinal herbs. The farm currently cultivates medicinal herbs like hops, peppermint, spearmint, anise hyssop, catnip, echinacea, motherwort, meadowsweet, raspberry, and chamomile, as well as cannabis. Most of the 40 acre farm is left in its natural state and the following medicinal plants are wild crafted from the oak woodlands - plantain, Oregon grape root, wild rose hips, mullein, willow bark, St. John's wort, and yarrow.

Sunna Ra Acres is one of three companies in the Sun Breeze Inc family. Sun Breeze Inc was formed in 2014 to provide safe access to medicinal herbs grown in Southern Oregon - from seed to sale. In the summer of 2016 Sunna Ra Acres became licensed as an Oregon State marijuana producer. Proud to be in the top 40 of licensed farmers in Oregon to produce this wonderful healing herb!

