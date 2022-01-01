We are a modern cannabis company driven by technology, artistry, and innovation. For those who know where they stand, what they want, and committed to doing what it takes to achieve their dreams… superbad inc. is with you each step of the way.



superbad inc. has built a reputation around its relentless pursuit of a high-quality flower. We want you to not only shine in life but shine with our products- therefore, trust is paramount for our organization. Quality control from seed to sale is a must.



Our products include:

* Premium Flowers

* Pre-rolls

* Flower Bags