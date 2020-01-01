 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Sustainable Cannabis Certification Consulting

About Sustainable Cannabis Certification Consulting

Both medical and recreational cannabis markets are in their commercially legal infancy. The quickly expanding marketplace has left buyers and sellers in a grey area when it comes to assuring the quality, safety and potency of the product. Food safety, potency, pesticide residue and many other related issues and control of these areas are major factors in the success of any cannabis business. Like many other commodities, cannabis will soon require 3rd party certification similar to that being done for fruits, vegetables, herbs and commodity crops. We at SCC view our consulting mission as multifaceted, working closely with each client to assess, educate and formalize a Good Agricultural Practices Plan, HACCP based Food Safety Program or other custom tailored program that helps the client assure a well grown, safe and highly marketable product. We want to help your business prosper by being ahead of the curve and well prepared for the emerging Cannabis certification and regulatory environment. Being prepared mitigates risks to your business and enhances the marketability of your product.