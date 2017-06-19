About this strain
Mazar x Blueberry effects
Reported by real people like you
741 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
58% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
43% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
46% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
41% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
34% of people say it helps with anxiety
