About this product
Wrapped in tobacco-free matcha leaves, and blended with full flower, kief and strain specific distillate, DIPPED blunts have the same ingredients which make all DIPPED pre-rolls and blunts super smooth and packed with terpenes.
Strain specific and tobacco-free, these CBD blunts bring an extra celebratory kick for any occasion, not matter how large or small. #getDIPPED
About this strain
Canna-Tsu is a hybrid cannabis strain that combines genetics from two CBD-rich parents, Cannatonic and Sour Tsunami. Sweet earthy flavors activate on the exhale, complementing the subtle citrus aroma that radiates from Canna-Tsu’s buds. Because of its high-CBD, low-THC cannabinoid profile, Canna-Tsu delivers its mellow effects with mental clarity. Strains high in CBD like Canna-Tsu are highly demanded by patients treating pain, inflammation, anxiety, and seizures.
Canna-Tsu effects
Reported by real people like you
155 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
76% of people report feeling relaxed
Focused
42% of people report feeling focused
Happy
41% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Pain
51% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
49% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
46% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
4% | medium-low
CBD Strength
10% | medium-low
About this brand
Swifts Edibles
Handcrafted. Washington Grown. Family Forged.
With decades of experience in the cannabis and culinary industries, the Green Labs teams is dedicated to developing innovative ways to consume cannabis while ensuring consistent flavor and accurate dosing in all of our products. We know "tastes good" and "cannabis" should always be in the same sentence. Rise with us as we transcend to the next era of cannabis.
