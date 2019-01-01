Our award-winning team at Terpco has been a pioneer of solventless extracts in the Seattle area, producing the finest cannabis concentrates without the use of chemical solvents like propane or butane. Our extraction methods utilize ice and water or heat and pressure to create superior concentrates with a potent, robust blend of cannabinoids and terpenes. ICEWAX: We start with high quality, freshly frozen cannabis to best preserve volatile terpenes and cannabinoids. We then use a blend of ice, water and gentle agitation to remove trichome heads, or crystals, from the plant matter. The result of our simple yet refined extraction process is a cannabis concentrate that truly represents the essence of the plant it was extracted from. ROSIN: Our rosin starts as either high quality, terpene-rich cannabis or better yet, freshly processed Icewax. We then apply low heat and high pressure to separate cannabinoid and terpene-rich oils from plant matter, yielding an extremely potent concentrate that maintains a complete expression of the original flower's terpenes.