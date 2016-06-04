Tetra Concentrates
UK Cheese 1 oz
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
UK Cheese is a popular hybrid strain known for its potent, balanced effects and signature musty cheese smell. The flavor is also unique with notes of berries and spicy cheese (one that may just have to be tasted rather than described). This strain is also known as Exodus Cheese. UK Cheese became popular for its energetic, euphoric head effects combined with its impressive pain relief potential. Most users experience alert, sativa effects that allow for mental relaxation without sedation, but it may hasten bedtime for some. Effects tend to be felt in the head first, generally around the eyes, then spread throughout the entire body, producing muscle relaxation and even some tingly numbness. UK’s flowers are on the denser end of the scale and light green
UK Cheese effects
Reported by real people like you
419 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
52% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
30% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
36% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
22% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
6% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
28% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!