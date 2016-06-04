About this product

UK Cheese is a popular hybrid strain known for its potent, balanced effects and signature musty cheese smell. The flavor is also unique with notes of berries and spicy cheese (one that may just have to be tasted rather than described). This strain is also known as Exodus Cheese. UK Cheese became popular for its energetic, euphoric head effects combined with its impressive pain relief potential. Most users experience alert, sativa effects that allow for mental relaxation without sedation, but it may hasten bedtime for some. Effects tend to be felt in the head first, generally around the eyes, then spread throughout the entire body, producing muscle relaxation and even some tingly numbness. UK’s flowers are on the denser end of the scale and light green