We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Locating...
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
THC Design
Uncommon Cannabis
4
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Cannabis
Cannabis flower, pre-rolls, & pot seeds
54 products
Flower
THC Design Crescendo 3.5g
by THC Design
5.0
(
3
)
Flower
THC Design Hollywood Angels OG 3.5g
by THC Design
Pre-rolls
THC Design Crescendo 3.5g Pre-Roll Tin
by THC Design
THC 26.51%
CBD 0.04%
Flower
THC Design Garlic Cocktail 1g
by THC Design
Flower
THC Design Crescendo 5g BUDS
by THC Design
Flower
THC Design Crescendo 14g BUDS
by THC Design
Flower
THC Design Crescendo 28g BUDS
by THC Design
Flower
THC Design Guava Gas 14g BUDS
by THC Design
Flower
THC Design Guava Gas 28g BUDS
by THC Design
Flower
THC Design Garlic Cocktail 5g BUDS
by THC Design
Flower
THC Design Garlic Cocktail 14g BUDS
by THC Design
Flower
THC Design Garlic Cocktail 28g BUDS
by THC Design
Pre-rolls
THC Design Garlic Cocktail 1g Pre-Roll
by THC Design
Pre-rolls
THC Design Guava Gas 1g Pre-Roll
by THC Design
Flower
THC Design Guava Gas 3.5g
by THC Design
Pre-rolls
THC Design Guava Gas 3.5g Pre-Roll Tin
by THC Design
Flower
THC Design Guava Gas 1g
by THC Design
Flower
THC Design XJ-13 1g
by THC Design
Flower
THC Design XJ-13 28g BUDS
by THC Design
Flower
THC Design Crescendo 1g
by THC Design
Flower
THC Design XJ-13 5g BUDS
by THC Design
Flower
THC Design XJ-13 14g BUDS
by THC Design
Flower
THC Design Gelatti Cake 3.5g
by THC Design
Flower
THC Design Gelatti Cake 1g
by THC Design
1
2
3
Home
Brands
THC Design
Catalog
Cannabis