THC Safety, Inc.

THC Safety’s mission is to provide real, actionable advice on setting up cannabis cultivation, concentration production facilities, marijuana infused products, and laboratories while assisting our clients to stay in continuous compliance with regulations and good practices for a nationwide clientele.We have the education, experience, and credentials to help you meet and keep state and national requirements. We have a team composed of architects, engineers and industrial hygienists to get the job done, or we will work with your team. We answer your tough design, licensing safety and engineering questions in a clear manner. Whether we work with your staff or our highly qualified engineers, architects and others to provide full services, we get the job done! Try us and you will see why we are so widely recommended by our past cannabis clients.