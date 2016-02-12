THClear
DISPOSABLE PENS - PABLO ESCOBAR OG (1 GRAM)
IndicaTHC 20%CBD —
Happy
42% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
36% of people report feeling sleepy
Uplifted
31% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
42% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
26% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
15% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
42% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
31% of people say it helps with anxiety
