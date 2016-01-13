HIGHSMEN
CHOCOLATE OG | true og x chocolate rain
IndicaTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
True OG and Chocolate rain have been crossed by our strain experts to create Chocolate OG. This tantalizing Indica combination will get you leaned back for the evening.
True OG effects
Relaxed
63% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
51% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
36% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
21% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
