Logo for the brand HIGHSMEN

HIGHSMEN

CHOCOLATE OG | true og x chocolate rain

Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 19%CBD

About this product

True OG and Chocolate rain have been crossed by our strain experts to create Chocolate OG. This tantalizing Indica combination will get you leaned back for the evening.

True OG effects

Reported by real people like you
339 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
63% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
51% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
36% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
21% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!