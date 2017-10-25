HIGHSMEN
COOKIES KUSH | gsc x pure kush
IndicaTHC 16%CBD —
About this product
Pure Kush and GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) make this Indica known as Cookies Kush is great for relaxing away your pain and calling it a night.
Cookies Kush effects
Relaxed
73% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
47% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
20% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
21% of people say it helps with pain
