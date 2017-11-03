Loading…
Logo for the brand HIGHSMEN

HIGHSMEN

TRUFFLE BUTTER | gelato X chocolate kush

TRUFFLE BUTTER | gelato X chocolate kush

Bred by Purple Caper Seeds

Truffle Butter effects

Relaxed
38% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
30% of people report feeling happy
Aroused
30% of people report feeling aroused
Dry mouth
15% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Pain
23% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
23% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
15% of people say it helps with insomnia
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!