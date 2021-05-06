HIGHSMEN
ZKITTLEZ BX
IndicaTHC 19%CBD —
ZKITTLEZ BX
Wonderland Nursery cut 2017
Bred by Purple Caper Seeds
Zkittlez effects
549 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
36% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
28% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
14% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
17% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
15% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
13% of people say it helps with depression
