The Botanist
About this product
4:1 Ratio THC: CBD
Naturally Clean Flavor:
The Botanist products are cannabis derived: No additives, no cutting agents and no artificial flavors. Our focus is to express the cannabis plant in its purest form to deliver a potent, smooth vapor with the clean flavor of real cannabis
Strain-Specific Effects:
The Botanist vape cartridges feature single-strain cannabis-derived terpenes, carefully extracted using fresh-frozen steam distillation methods.
This preserves more of the natural cannabis terpene profile, delivering a richly aromatic, flavorful and effective vapor.
Discover Your Ratio:
The Botanist understands that one size doesn’t fit all. Each of our cartridges feature a variety of THC to CBD ratios to meet many needs.
Labeled on every package, the cannabinoid ratios allow consumers to find the right product that they can depend upon to meet their specific individualized needs.
Sundae Driver effects
Reported by real people like you
283 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
48% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
44% of people report feeling happy
Giggly
21% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
8% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
3% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
2% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
12% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
12% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
11% of people say it helps with pain
