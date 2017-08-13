About this product

Naturally Clean Flavor:

The Botanist products are cannabis derived: No additives, no cutting agents and no artificial flavors. Our focus is to express the cannabis plant in its purest form to deliver a potent, smooth vapor with the clean flavor of real cannabis



Strain-Specific Effects:

The Botanist vape cartridges feature single-strain cannabis-derived terpenes, carefully extracted using fresh-frozen steam distillation methods.

This preserves more of the natural cannabis terpene profile, delivering a richly aromatic, flavorful and effective vapor.



Discover Your Ratio:

The Botanist understands that one size doesn’t fit all. Each of our cartridges feature a variety of THC to CBD ratios to meet many needs.

Labeled on every package, the cannabinoid ratios allow consumers to find the right product that they can depend upon to meet their specific individualized needs.