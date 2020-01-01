Here at Canna Care we are a group of motivated individuals, a few of us know each other longer than the others, we all have one goal in mind: Access to quality cannabis products. Were all Canadian born and have respect for what we stand for. “Quality cannabis products” We all have experienced edgy issues in our life, and have over come them and feel it has given us fuel to obtain the focus and need to prevent these situations from arising again. Honesty, trust, and communication is what our values attain to, we are privileged and honored to be apart of the booming industry of cannabis. Our main focus is: providing patients in need with top of the line products as far as quality and safety are concerned. We are doing our part to patch a hole in the medical industry that is slowly being mended by connecting patients with cutting edge products processed in the cleanest way. We are online only and use the postal service for your privacy and convenience. Our project is inspired by people in need of relief and/or the healing properties provided by cannabis and its active chemical compounds. A major factor inspiring this project is the amount of marijuana products that are meant to be used for medical purposes being processed and refined in unhealthy ways, resulting in ineffective or “dirty” forms of medicine.